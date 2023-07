Garver went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Astros.

The 32-year-old clubbed a two-run homer during the ninth inning off Houston closer Ryan Pressly, but Leody Taveres quickly followed with a lineout to end the game. It's the third straight game with a hit for Garver, though he's still just 3-for-16 since the All-Star break.