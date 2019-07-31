Rangers' Nate Jones: Shipped to Texas
The Rangers acquired Jones (forearm) from the White Sox on Wednesday in addition to international slot compensation and cash considerations. In exchange, Texas will send minor-league pitchers Joe Jarneski and Ray Castro to Chicago.
Jones is on the mend from surgery to address a right forearm strain and has been ruled out for the rest of the 2019 season, so the Rangers likely only agreed to take him on in order to receive the compensation package. The righty's contract contains a modest $3.75 million club option for 2020, but his troubling injury history could prompt the Rangers to view him as a sunk cost and buy him out for $1.25 million.
