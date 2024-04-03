Eovaldi (1-0) earned the win Wednesday, allowing four hits and one walk over seven scoreless innings against Tampa Bay. He struck out eight.

Eovaldi was stellar Wednesday, punching out eight Rays while allowing just two runners to reach second base across seven scoreless frames. The 34-year-old Eovaldi's picked up where he left off last season, allowing two runs in 13 innings while striking out 11 through his first two starts of 2024. He's tentatively lined up for an enticing home matchup with the Athletics in his next outing.