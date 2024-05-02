Eovaldi was removed from his start Thursday against the Nationals with right groin tightness, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Eovaldi didn't look comfortable on the mound after making a pitch in the sixth inning, prompting a visit from the Rangers' training staff and his eventual removal. The severity of the veteran righty's injury remains unknown, but the team may provide more information after Thursday's game. Eovaldi threw 5.1 shutout innings while striking out eight batters before his early exit.