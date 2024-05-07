Eovaldi (groin) was seen playing catch ahead of Tuesday's game against the Athletics, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Manager Bruce Bochy provided a positive update Monday with news that the right-hander isn't dealing with a sports hernia, and Eovaldi is back to playing catch a day later. Barring any sort of setback, the 34-year-old could be good to go without needing a rehab assignment once he clears the 15-day IL on May 18. In the meantime, Jose Urena and Jack Leiter will be deployed as starters when necessary.