Eovaldi (groin) will undergo an MRI on Friday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Eovaldi, who was removed from Thursday's win over the Nationals, will travel with the club to Kansas City, where he will undergo the procedure. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said they are "being cautious" with the 34-year-old Eovaldi, whose next turn is due Tuesday. Nothing will be determined until after results of the imaging are interpreted, but Bochy indicated the pitcher "may need some rest" and that the team is "going to take care of him." It sounds like the Rangers are prepared for Eovaldi to miss time rather than have him push through the discomfort.