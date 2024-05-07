Manager Bruce Bochy stated Monday that Eovaldi isn't dealing with a sports hernia and should be cleared to return after serving the 15-day minimum on the injured list, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers initially believed that Eovaldi wouldn't be forced to miss more than the required 15 days, and this report was confirmed after the right-hander visited a specialist Monday. The 34-year-old will tentatively be cleared to return sometime during his club's upcoming series against the Angels, which runs from May 17 through May 19.