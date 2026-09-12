The Rangers reinstated Eovaldi (elbow) from the injured list Saturday.

Right elbow inflammation sent Eovaldi to the injured list Aug. 10, and after spending about a month recovering, he's been cleared to return to the Rangers' pitching staff as a reliever. The 36-year-old righty may eventually build up his workload enough to handle multiple innings out of the 'pen, but he likely won't be tapped for high-leverage work after posting a 4.21 ERA and 1.21 WHIP prior to getting injured. Adam Macko was sent down to Triple-A in a corresponding move.