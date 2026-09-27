Eovaldi took a no-decision Saturday against the Twins, striking out three while allowing one run on four hits and two walks in 4.1 innings.

Eovaldi made his first start since returning from the injured list in mid-September, ending the season on a positive note. The veteran right-hander has one more year left on his deal with the Rangers, and he figures to rejoin the rotation in 2027 following a disappointing campaign. After recording a career-best 1.73 ERA and 0.85 WHIP in 2025, Eovaldi worked to a 4.20 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 144:35 K:BB over 145.2 innings in 2026.