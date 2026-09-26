Eovaldi will start Saturday's game against the Twins.

Eovaldi will be making his first start since Aug. 7 during the Rangers' penultimate regular-season game as they continue to compete for a division title. The 36-year-old has made four appearances as a reliever since returning from an elbow injury Sept. 12, during which he's coughed up five earned runs in 8.2 innings while striking out four batters and walking one. He never threw more than 46 pitches in any of those outings, so although he'll be capable of handling multiple innings Saturday, he may struggle to pitch deep enough into the game to record a win.