Eovaldi improved to 11-9 on the season after allowing one hit and no walks while striking out one batter over four scoreless innings out of the bullpen in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Red Sox.

Eovaldi made his second relief appearance since coming off the injured list last weekend and shut down the Red Sox. He was needed for length as starter MacKenzie Gore battled muscle spasms in his shoulder and was limited to four innings. After tossing 46 pitches Wednesday, Eovaldi could be built up enough to make an abbreviated start or bulk-relief appearance at some point during the final week of the regular season. The Rangers could have some openings in the rotation, as Gore and Cal Quantrill (back) are battling injuries, while Cody Bradford has gone 0-5 with a 4.72 ERA in his seven starts since returning from the 60-day IL in early August.