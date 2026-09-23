Eovaldi (11-10) took the loss and was charged with his first blown save after allowing three runs on three hits and a walk over one inning in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Mets.

Eovaldi entered to begin the sixth with Texas protecting a 3-2 lead but couldn't hold the advantage. Brett Baty doubled and Marcus Semien reached before Francisco Alvarez delivered a two-run double to put New York ahead 4-3. Luis Torrens followed with a sacrifice fly that brought Alvarez home and completed the three-run inning. Eovaldi needed 29 pitches to record three outs, and this rough appearance increased his ERA to 4.27. This was the first time Eovaldi allowed more than one earned run since the end of July, and he should continue to pitch in relief down the stretch.