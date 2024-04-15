Eovaldi (1-1) allowed five runs on eight hits and two walks to take the loss Sunday against the Astros. He struck out three.

Eovaldi had allowed just three runs over 18.2 innings over his first three starts but the Astros lit him up for five over six innings Sunday. Eovaldi allowed a lead-off homer to Jose Altuve, then allowed a second solo shot to Altuve with one out in the third. The additional three runs were scored in the fourth as Eovaldi allowed five extra-base hits among the eight hits allowed. Despite the poor effort, Eovaldi's ERA remains under three at 2.92 as he heads into his next start, tentatively slated for next weekend on the road in a showdown against Atlanta.