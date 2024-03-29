Eovaldi didn't factor into the decision Thursday, allowing two runs on four hits over six innings versus the Cubs. He struck out three.
Eovaldi was efficient Thursday, needing just 88 pitches to get through six innings, recording a quality start in the season opener. The 34-year-old right-hander went 12-5 last season with a 3.63 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 132:47 K:BB across 25 starts. The Rangers will rely on Eovaldi to anchor their rotation with Max Scherzer (back) and Jacob DeGrom (elbow) both out until at least midseason. Eovaldi's tentatively lined up for a road start next week in Tampa Bay.
