Eovaldi (1-2) allowed three runs on five hits and six walks over 5.1 innings in a loss to Atlanta on Saturday. He struck out six.

Eovaldi had a brutal second inning in which he failed to retire any of the first six batters he faced, giving way to three runs coming home for Atlanta in the frame. The right-hander didn't allow another hit from the third inning on, though he did issue three free passes over that stretch while also hitting Travis d'Arnaud with a pitch. The six walks on the night marked a season high for Eovaldi, as he hadn't walked more than two batters in any other start coming in. He's now lost two of his first three decisions to open the season, allowing eight runs and eight walks over his last two outings.