Lowe went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Sunday's 6-2 win over Minnesota.

Lowe had a pair of run-producing singles, his first multi-hit game since May 8. The first baseman entered Sunday with just six hits over the last 49 at-bats (.122). That slump prompted manager Bruce Bochy to drop Lowe to sixth in order against right-handers this past week.