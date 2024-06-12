Lowe started at first base and went 1-for-4 in Tuesday's 15-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Lowe, who had been held out of the starting lineup against the previous three left-handed starters the Rangers faced, was in the starting nine against lefty James Paxton. In those previous three games, Ezequiel Duran started at first base, but he was used at shortstop while Josh Smith was given a break and Corey Seager (hamstring) was unavailable. It's unclear if Lowe's start Tuesday signals that he's back in against lefties, or if it was a special case to give Smith a rest day.