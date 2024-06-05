Lowe started at first base and went 1-for-2 with a walk in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Tigers.

Lowe returned to the starting lineup against a right-hander following three consecutive games on the bench against a lefty. He was eventually removed for pinch hitter Robbie Grossman in the ninth inning against a left-hander. Lowe's line against southpaws in 2024 is down from his career standard -- .619 OPS this season compared to .761 for his career -- but that's still better than the alternative. Ezequiel Duran, who started at first base while Lowe was benched, owns a .604 OPS against lefties in 2024.