The Nationals acquired Lowe from the Rangers on Sunday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Per Passan, the Rangers will receive left-handed reliever Robert Garcia in a 1-for-1 trade. Lowe played in 140 regular-season games for the Rangers in 2024 and finished with a slash line of .265/.361/.401 with 16 home runs and 69 RBI over 565 plate appearances. The trade provides a path for Ezequiel Duran or Jake Burger to take over as the starting first baseman for the Rangers for the 2025 campaign.