Lowe went 0-for-2 with a walk, a sacrifice fly and an RBI in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Giants.

Lowe delivered the Rangers' lone run with a sacrifice fly in the first inning. It was just his fifth RBI over the last 17 games. The slumping first baseman was recently removed from starting lineups against left-handers and is batting .207 (12-for-58) over the last 19 contests.