Lowe is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers.

Though Lowe owns a 113 wRC+ against left-handers for his career, he's struggled to maintain that level of effectiveness in those matchups so far this season. Over 55 plate appearances versus lefties in 2024, Lowe is slashing .250/.327/.292 (80 wRC+). At least for the time being, manager Bruce Bochy is seemingly viewing Lowe as a platoon player. The first baseman is on the bench for the third game in a row, with the Rangers facing lefties in each of those contests.