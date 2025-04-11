Lowe was removed from Friday's starting lineup against the Marlins due to an illness, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
With Lowe under the weather, Josh Bell will shift to first base, James Wood will serve as the designated hitter and Alex Call will start in left field. It's unclear if Lowe's illness is severe enough for him to be in jeopardy of missing the following two games of the series against Miami.
