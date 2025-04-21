Lowe combined to go 4-for-7 with an RBI and a walk during Sunday's doubleheader against the Rockies.

Lowe went 1-for-3 with a walk during the Game 1 victory and followed that up with a 3-for-4 performance during a loss in the second game. He's collected multiple hits in three of his last six games after going 5-for-29 (.172) over his previous nine appearances. Lowe is now slashing .295/.375/.474 with 17 RBI through 22 games.