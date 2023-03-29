Vanasco will be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks after recently undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Vanasco suffered the knee injury while fielding a ground ball during his final outing of spring training last week in a minor-league game. Since he's expected to be shut down from baseball activities for at least one month, Vanasco may require another month after that to build his arm up, so he shouldn't be expected to make his 2023 debut until late May or early June. The right-hander will likely report to Double-A Frisco or Triple-A Round Rock when available after pitching to a 4.68 ERA with a 1.53 WHIP over 23 appearances between Frisco and High-A Hickory in 2022.