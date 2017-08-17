Chirinos went 2-for-2 with a double, two walks, two runs and an RBI in Wednesday's 12-6 win over the Tigers.

Chirinos' production had lagged initially after settling into the primary starting role behind the plate following the July 30 trade of Jonathan Lucroy to the Rockies, but he was a menace throughout the series against the Tigers. Over the three games, Chirinos went 5-for-8 with three runs and three RBI while reaching base in three quarters of his plate appearance. That level of production obviously isn't sustainable, but so long as Chirinos can chip in the occasional home run and maintain a passable batting average, he'll make for a quality option in deeper mixed or AL-only leagues.