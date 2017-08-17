Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Reaches base four times in win
Chirinos went 2-for-2 with a double, two walks, two runs and an RBI in Wednesday's 12-6 win over the Tigers.
Chirinos' production had lagged initially after settling into the primary starting role behind the plate following the July 30 trade of Jonathan Lucroy to the Rockies, but he was a menace throughout the series against the Tigers. Over the three games, Chirinos went 5-for-8 with three runs and three RBI while reaching base in three quarters of his plate appearance. That level of production obviously isn't sustainable, but so long as Chirinos can chip in the occasional home run and maintain a passable batting average, he'll make for a quality option in deeper mixed or AL-only leagues.
More News
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Slugs 14th homer•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: On bench Saturday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Receives breather Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Not starting Friday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Gets breather Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Starting following Lucroy trade•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...