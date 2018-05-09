Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Scratched from Wednesday's lineup
Chirinos was removed from Wednesday's lineup with a sore left wrist.
In his place, Carlos Perez was inserted into the Rangers' new lineup and will catch Bartolo Colon against the Tigers. Consider Chirinos day-to-day for the time being, though he will receive an extra day off with the Rangers next outing coming against Houston on Friday.
