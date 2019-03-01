Rangers' Ronald Guzman: Swats two long balls
Guzman went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs in Thursday's game against the Angels.
Guzman has busted out a loud stick early this spring, homering three times over the past two games. All four his spring hits (4-for-8) have gone for extra bases. That's quite a show for someone who didn't hit like a corner infielder in 2018. The 6-foot-5 Guzman is working with hitting Luis Ortiz to incorporate all parts of his body in the swing, instead of swinging as hard as possible, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports. The Rangers want to see him stick with this approach. "The consistency of how he can maintain that throughout the rest of the year is important,'' manager Chris Woodward said. "How he handles lefties, a lot of things are important. It's really inspiring to see this. If he's that kind of threat, most likely at the bottom end of the lineup, it's a pretty deep lineup.''
