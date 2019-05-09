Rangers' Rougned Odor: Goes yard in win
Odor went 1-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 9-6 win over Pittsburgh.
Odor's two-run jack was part of the Rangers' three-run ninth inning that completed their comeback from a 6-2 deficit over the final two innings. The second baseman is hitting just .141 but has popped homers in two of his last three games.
