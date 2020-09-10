Huff could be called up to the active roster with Jose Trevino (wrist) expected to miss at least a few games, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

The Rangers will be without a second catcher for a few games, and Huff is a possibility to be called up. Texas manager Chris Woodward said they would consider Huff, but they are not going to bring him up if he doesn't play consistently. Huff doesn't have experience above High-A, but the team has shown a willingness to give young players a chance in September. The organization also has veterans Tim Federowicz and Nick Ciuffo at the alternate camp.