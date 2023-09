Huff was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.

Huff saw limited playing time since being recalled Sept. 1, securing two hits in five at-bats while recording two home runs, three RBI and two runs scored in five games. He was optioned to make room for the return of Adolis Garcia (knee) and Josh Jung (thumb) from the injured list. Jonathan Ornelas was also optioned in the flurry of transactions.