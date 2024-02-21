Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Wednesday that the club is considering carrying three catchers on the Opening Day roster, putting Huff in contention for a spot, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Jonah Heim will start and Andrew Knizner would appear to be the heavy favorite to back him up, but Huff also looks to be in the mix. Working in Huff's favor is that he can also play first base and could bring enough thump offensively to draw the occasional start at designated hitter. Huff does have an option year remaining, so Texas could still hang on to him even if he's not on the Opening Day roster.