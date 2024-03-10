The Rangers optioned Huff to Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Earlier in spring training, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy teased the idea of keeping a third catcher on the Opening Day roster behind Jonah Heim and Andrew Knizner, but Huff apparently won't be under consideration for a spot now that he's been an early cut in camp. Even though he's nominally a catcher, Huff provides more value with the bat than he does with his defense, so he likely didn't help his cause by getting off to a 1-for-16 start at the dish in Cactus League play.