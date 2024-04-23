site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Sam Huff: Sent back to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
The Rangers optioned Huff to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.
Huff was up for a handful of days and did not receive a plate appearance. He'll go back to getting regular reps at Round Rock.
