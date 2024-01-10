Huff is one of two catchers on the Rangers' 40-man roster, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Texas is short on catchers after Mitch Garver bolted for Seattle, and Austin Hedges left for Cleveland. That leaves Jonah Heim as the starter with Huff the primary backup six weeks before spring training. Huff, who turns 26 next week, caught just three games in the majors and 58 at Triple-A Round Rock last season. The bat might play in the big leagues, but he lacks significant experience behind the dish. The Rangers will likely explore the backup catching market leading up to preseason.