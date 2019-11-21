Rangers' Taylor Guerrieri: Bounced from 40-man roster
Guerrieri was designated for assignment Wednesday.
The Rangers needed to clear some 40-man roster spots to protect prospects from the Rule 5 draft, and Guerrieri was a casualty. Once a top prospect in the Rays organization, the 26-year-old righty logged a 5.81 ERA in 26.1 innings as a reliever last season.
