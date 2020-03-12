Rangers' Taylor Guerrieri: Assigned to minor league camp
Guerrieri (neck) was assigned to minor league camp, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Guerrieri has been limited to one spring appearance due to the next discomfort. He's expected to return in time to pitch in Cactus League games. Manager Chris Woodward lauded the 27-year-old last week when he said Guerrieri had the best curveball in baseball. "He's got an elite pitch, and I told him that," Woodward said. "He's worked really hard to shape it better and land it for strikes better. I have a feeling he is going to help us this year."
