Rangers' Taylor Guerrieri: Accepts outright assignment
Guerrieri cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.
Guerrieri posted a 5.81 ERA in 26.1 innings for the Rangers last season. His 22.0 percent strikeout rate was respectable, but his 17.9 percent walk rate was quite poor.
