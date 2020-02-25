Rangers' Taylor Guerrieri: Has neck discomfort
Guerrieri has been shut down for a few days due to a sore neck, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
In theory, Guerreri is attempting to win a spot in the Rangers' bullpen, but it's a long shot bid. The 27-year-old was bounced from Texas' 40-man roster during the offseason and is expected to work out of the bullpen at Triple-A Nashville.
