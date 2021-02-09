The Mariners signed Guerrieri to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to MLB spring training.
Guerrieri didn't pitch in 2020 due to the cancellation of the minor-league season, but he made 29 relief appearances in MLB between the Blue Jays and Rangers across the prior two seasons, logging a 5.50 ERA and 8.7 K/9 over 36 innings. The right-hander will get the opportunity to compete for a spot in the Mariners' Opening Day bullpen, but he's more likely to begin the 2021 campaign at Triple-A Tacoma.
