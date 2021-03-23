Guerrieri was optioned to the team's minor-league camp Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Guerrieri was with the team as a non-roster invitee and was unable to claim a role in the team's bullpen. He last pitched in the big leagues in 2019, posting a 5.81 ERA and 1.82 WHIP with a 27:22 K:BB across 26.1 innings.

