Rangers' Tony Barnette: Set for sim game Friday
Barnette (back) will throw a simulated game Friday at Triple-A Round Rock, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallasreports.
Rehabbing from a back injury, Barnette will take the next step towards being activated with a sim game Friday. Depending on how his back responds to the increased workload, Barnette could progress to game action at the Triple-A level next week. Barnette will likely assume a low-leverage middle-relief role once he's healthy and activated.
