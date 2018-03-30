Barnette (back) will throw a simulated game Friday at Triple-A Round Rock, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallasreports.

Rehabbing from a back injury, Barnette will take the next step towards being activated with a sim game Friday. Depending on how his back responds to the increased workload, Barnette could progress to game action at the Triple-A level next week. Barnette will likely assume a low-leverage middle-relief role once he's healthy and activated.