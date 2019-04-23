Huang's contract was selected from Double-A Frisco on Wednesday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Huang has a 2.08 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 8.2 innings this year for Frisco. The corresponding move will send Drew Smyly (arm) to the 10-day injured list, opening up his scheduled start on Wednesday. The Wednesday starter will likely come from the pen so there is a possibility that Huang pitches in the next few days in relief.

More News
Our Latest Stories