Calhoun went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's 5-3 win over the Athletics.

The three hits were a career high for Calhoun, who plated Nomar Mazara on a fifth-inning single. Calhoun got off to a rocky start to his major-league career with a 1-for-16 mark over his first eight appearances, but he's settled in nicely while taking over for Carlos Gomez (ankle) the last three games in a starting outfield role. Calhoun has registered six hits in those contests, including his first MLB home run.