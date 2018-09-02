Rangers' Yovani Gallardo: Records eighth win
Gallardo (8-3) allowed three earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out one across five innings to earn the win Saturday against the Twins.
Gallardo wasn't dominant but limited his mistakes and took advantage of a subpar Twins lineup. While he has just 5.35 K/9, Gallardo has managed to limit runs effectively, posting a 4.07 ERA across 42 post All-Star break innings. He'll be tested in his next start, which will come on Friday at Oakland.
