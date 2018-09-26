Gallardo (8-7) took the loss Tuesday, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out two over 5.1 innings against the Angels.

Gallardo was dealing through the first five frames, but he was ultimately on the hook for the loss after seeing the bullpen allow both of his inherited runners to come around to score in the sixth inning. While it was the first time in over a month the 32-year-old allowed fewer than three runs in a start, he's still taken the loss in four straight starts and now sports a bloated 6.40 ERA and middling 55:46 K:BB over 90 innings. He'll face Seattle in the regular season finale Sunday.