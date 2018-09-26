Rangers' Yovani Gallardo: Takes seventh loss
Gallardo (8-7) took the loss Tuesday, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out two over 5.1 innings against the Angels.
Gallardo was dealing through the first five frames, but he was ultimately on the hook for the loss after seeing the bullpen allow both of his inherited runners to come around to score in the sixth inning. While it was the first time in over a month the 32-year-old allowed fewer than three runs in a start, he's still taken the loss in four straight starts and now sports a bloated 6.40 ERA and middling 55:46 K:BB over 90 innings. He'll face Seattle in the regular season finale Sunday.
More News
-
Rangers' Yovani Gallardo: Takes loss against the Rays•
-
Rangers' Yovani Gallardo: Loses second straight Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Yovani Gallardo: Suffers loss Friday•
-
Rangers' Yovani Gallardo: Records eighth win•
-
Rangers' Yovani Gallardo: Allows three runs in loss•
-
Rangers' Yovani Gallardo: Pitches well in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...