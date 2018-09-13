Gallardo (8-5) allowed six runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four over three innings and was tagged with the loss to the Angels on Wednesday.

Four of the six hits allowed went for extra bases, including a two-run home run by rookie Jose Fernandez, which essentially ended Gallardo's night. Remember when Gallardo was 7-1 over his first nine starts in a Rangers uniform? That start was fueled by unsustainable run support, and his results have gone in the opposite direction since. He's lost four of his last five decisions and resembles very much a pitcher with a 5.94 ERA. He's next scheduled to face Tampa Bay at home Tuesday.