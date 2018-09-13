Rangers' Yovani Gallardo: Loses second straight Wednesday
Gallardo (8-5) allowed six runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four over three innings and was tagged with the loss to the Angels on Wednesday.
Four of the six hits allowed went for extra bases, including a two-run home run by rookie Jose Fernandez, which essentially ended Gallardo's night. Remember when Gallardo was 7-1 over his first nine starts in a Rangers uniform? That start was fueled by unsustainable run support, and his results have gone in the opposite direction since. He's lost four of his last five decisions and resembles very much a pitcher with a 5.94 ERA. He's next scheduled to face Tampa Bay at home Tuesday.
More News
-
Rangers' Yovani Gallardo: Suffers loss Friday•
-
Rangers' Yovani Gallardo: Records eighth win•
-
Rangers' Yovani Gallardo: Allows three runs in loss•
-
Rangers' Yovani Gallardo: Pitches well in no-decision•
-
Rangers' Yovani Gallardo: Gets start Sunday•
-
Rangers' Yovani Gallardo: Allows four runs in loss to Diamondbacks•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...