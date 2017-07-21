Rangers' Yu Darvish: Offered up as trade bait

The Rangers are reaching out teams who may be interested in trading for Darvish, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

The Cubs appear to be among those intrigued organizations, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Texas continues to fade in the race for a wild-card spot, and its clearest way to start a rebuild would be to trade the ace for a useful group of prospects. Darvish will become a free agent this offseason, so teams may not be willing to part with highly regarded farm pieces unless they can lock in an extension, which is unlikely, considering he'll probably want to test the market. Switching to the league without the designated hitter -- in a friendlier home park like Wrigley Field -- could at least buoy Darvish's dazzling season (3.45 ERA, 9.4 K/9, 3.0 BB/9 over 20 starts) and improve on his 6-8 record. NL-only fantasy players who've hoarded their FAAB and need pitching help are crossing their fingers that this will happen.