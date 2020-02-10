Loup (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Monday as a non-roster invitee, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Loup was only able to appear in four games for the Padres last season as he dealt with a left elbow strain, but he'll find a home in the Rays' organization after his contract option was declined by San Diego at the end of October. The southpaw will work alongside the major-league coaching staff during the spring, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him appear in the major-league bullpen sometime in 2020.