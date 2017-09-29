Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Not part of Friday's lineup
Hechavarria is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Hechavarria raised his batting average from .245 to .249 with seven hits over his last six games, but manager Kevin Cash wanted to get Daniel Robertson a second straight start, so he will get the nod at shortstop Friday in Hechavarria's place.
