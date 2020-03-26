Play

The Rays optioned Banda to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Tampa Bay sent all of Banda, Trevor Richards and Brendan McKay to their minor-league camp, seemingly leaving Jalen Beeks in good shape to make the Opening Day roster as a long reliever. Banda should occupy a spot in the Triple-A rotation to begin the campagin.

