Rays' Anthony Banda: Banished to minors
The Rays optioned Banda to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Tampa Bay sent all of Banda, Trevor Richards and Brendan McKay to their minor-league camp, seemingly leaving Jalen Beeks in good shape to make the Opening Day roster as a long reliever. Banda should occupy a spot in the Triple-A rotation to begin the campagin.
